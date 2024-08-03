Mizoram: Assam Rifles organized Lecture on women empowerment in Thingsai

MIZORAM: In a commendable initiative to promote women empowerment, Assam Rifles organized a lecture for local women in Thingsai. The lecture aimed at fostering awareness about women’s rights, opportunities for economic independence, and the importance of education and self-reliance. During the lecture, the participants were educated about global initiatives for the education of women and various government schemes designed to support and uplift women. The lecture provided valuable insights emphasizing the importance of women’s education, economic independence, and active participation in community development. The local women praised Assam Rifles for their dedication to community welfare and their efforts in organizing such an impactful event. This initiative by Assam Rifles is a significant step towards empowering women in the region and supporting their journey towards achieving greater independence and confidence, stated a press release.

