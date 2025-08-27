Mizoram: Assam Rifles renames NIEDO Centre in Zokhawsang to honour Ashok Chakra awardee

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles has renamed the NIEDO centre at Zokhawsang in Mizoram as the Bevela Centre of Excellence in honour of Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai, an Ashok Chakra awardee, during a ceremony held on Monday. The ceremony was graced with the presence of Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai’s daughter, Vanlalnghaki Chhakchhuak and other family members. The former-Servicemen of Assam Rifles and students of NIEDO also attended the ceremony, which coincided with the ‘Purr Day’, making it a memorable day. As per the release, on the occasion of ‘Purr Day’, Assam Rifles rechristened the NIEDO centre at Zokhawsang, Mizoram on 25 Aug 25. Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, YSM, SM, IGAR (East), rechristened the NIEDO centre to BEVELA CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE in commemoration of Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai of 14 Assam Rifles. (ANI)

