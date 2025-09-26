Mizoram CM Lalduhoma releases Project Monitoring Committee Annual Report 2024-25

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma released the book-form Annual Report 2024-25 of the Mizoram State Project Monitoring Committee at the CM’s Conference Hall.

CM Lalduhoma expressed satisfaction with the Committee’s work and described their efforts as highly commendable.

The Chief Minister said, “The Project Monitoring Committee was established to ensure transparency and accountability in development works for the people of Mizoram. Representing community organisations and registered parties from across the State, the Committee is an inclusive body that serves as the people’s mechanism for monitoring development works”.

Lalduhoma also encouraged members to remain committed, saying, “We are working for the betterment of our State, and the progress achieved so far is commendable. Do not be discouraged, and do not be afraid of anyone — even those who may belong to the ruling party. The Government will always stand by you.”

Presenting the report, Er. Lalthanzuala Ralte, Member Secretary, explained that the projects monitored by the Committee were compiled in a standardized Work Profile format provided by the Planning Department.

The Committee conducts field visits to inspect ongoing works, assessing execution, quality, resource utilisation, expenditure and challenges. Findings are documented comprehensively, and pre- and post-visit discussions are held with nodal departments, executing agencies and contractors to ensure accountability.

During the 2024-25 financial year, the Committee monitored 47 projects, of which 42 are detailed in this year’s Annual Report. (ANI)

