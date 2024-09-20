Mizoram: Drugs valued at Rs 6.13 cr seized in Aizwl, three held

Aizawl: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Mizoram Police in a major drug haul, have seized huge drugs worth over Rs 6.13 crore and arrested three people including a Myanmar national and a juvenile, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior CID official said that the drugs — 40.034 kg Methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 5.20 crore and 3.098 kgs of heroin valued at Rs 92.94 lakh – were seized from two different places in Aizawl district. The official said that the two arrested persons as well as the juvenile in conflict with the law along with the seized drugs were handed over to a special narcotics police station.

The highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets or party tablets, contain a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and are largely misused as high-dosage drugs in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, besides India. Smuggling of drugs from Myanmar is rampant in Mizoram and the Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police and other law enforcing agencies regularly confiscate various drugs including heroin and methamphetamine tablets, a popular drug among the drug addict people. Officials, citing the drug peddlers, said that the Methamphetamine tablets, heroin and areca nuts were smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km of unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh respectively.

Out of the state’s 11 districts, most of the smuggling of drugs, explosives and other contraband from Myanmar takes place through Champhai district, adjoining Myanmar. After the military takeover in conflict-ridden Myanmar in February 2021, the smuggling of various drugs including Methamphetamine tablets and heroin as well as areca nuts from the neighbouring country increased to a large extent.

