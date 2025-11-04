Mizoram Excise officials seized drugs, 4 including 2 Myanmar nationals held

AIZAWL: Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department officials on Monday seized over 15 kg highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, valued at over Rs 45 crore and arrested four drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, officials said on Monday.

One team of Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department carried out operation in New Champhai region, where they apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered 10.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets from them. The drug peddlers were identified as Zamsianmanga (41) and Ronald Liana (26), both residents of Sagaing Division of Myanmar. Another team intercepted a vehicle at the area, bordering Champhai town and seized an additional 5.11 kg of the same methamphetamine tablets. Two Indian nationals were also arrested in the second operation. They were identified as Sahanoor Alom (26), resident of Ranigram in Sribhumi district (formerly Karimganj district) of southern Assam and Golap Hussain (32), resident of Bagimara under Sonamura subdivision in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. (IANS)

