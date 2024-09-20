Mizoram Government Offices to Operate Seven Hours in Winter, Eight Hours in Summer

Aizwal: Mizoram government offices within the state and in other states in the northeastern region would now function seven hours during the winter season and eight hours in the summer and other seasons, officials said here on Thursday. An official of the General Administration Department said that during the winter season (October 2024 to February 14, 2025), the Mizoram government offices within the state and other northeastern states would function from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while in the summer and other seasons (February 17, 2025 to September 2025), they would function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are several Mizoram government offices in different northeastern states to facilitate various services to the people of Mizoram staying in these states or the Mizoram-bound people of other states.

To provide brief accommodation and various government services to the people from Mizoram visiting New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, there are Mizoram Houses in four metropolitan cities. The official working time in the Mizoram Houses in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru would be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during winter and 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in summer and other seasons. The official said that the General Administration Department on Wednesday notified the office working hours on all 5 working days (Monday to Friday) during the Winter season and Summer and other seasons for all offices under the government of Mizoram including offices of various organisations/PSUs owned or controlled by the state government.

