Mizoram govt plans to turn Thenzawl into ‘Peace City’ to boost tourism

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has planned to create the Thenzawl town in Serchhip district as ‘Thenzawl Peace City’ to boost tourism and development, officials said on Friday.

A senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting with the representatives from a consultancy firm engaged to prepare the Thenzawl Peace City Master Plan.

The Chief Minister said that Thenzawl Peace City will be the first planned city in Mizoram, envisioned as a clean, well-organised, and beautiful township that will attract visitors and promote tourism as well as balanced urban growth.

He emphasised the need for meticulous and high-quality planning, urging the team to work with commitment and excellence.

He also noted that the State Project Monitoring Committee should be involved in reviewing and monitoring the progress of the project as required.

The CMO official said that during the interaction, the consultancy firm team shared their extensive experience in undertaking similar projects within and outside India, and presented their approach for developing the Peace City.

The pre-bid queries for the project had attracted 18 reputed firms, reflecting the scale and significance of the initiative. (IANS)

