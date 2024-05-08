Mizoram: Landowners’ Association Lifts Indefinite Strike Along NH 302

AIZAWL: The landowners' association that had initiated an indefinite strike along certain sections of the ongoing widening of National Highway-302 in South Mizoram's Lunglei district, near the Bangladesh border, has officially ended the strike as of Tuesday evening, according to officials.
The Land Owners Co-Ordination Committee in the Lungsen and Rangte village council areas of Lunglei district began a protest on Monday.
They demanded that the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and other contractors stop the ongoing widening of NH-302 within the Lungsen area indefinitely, citing issues with compensation.
Thangrema, the chairman of the coordination committee, also confirmed that the indefinite strike was called off at 4 pm on Tuesday.
This decision came after NHIDCL assured that they would submit the list of beneficiaries, the amount of compensation, and other necessary documents to their headquarters.
This assurance was given in response to the actions taken by the additional deputy commissioner of Lunglei district, who also serves as the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA).
He mentioned that they would give NHIDCL time until May 25. If the construction company doesn't provide compensation or fails to take any significant action by the deadline, they will decide on their next steps.
The commissioner stated that the Land Owners Co-Ordination Committee initiated an indefinite strike starting on Monday.
They directed NHIDCL and other contractors to halt the widening of NH-302 within the Lungsen area because the construction company did not compensate over 30 landowners within the specified timeframe.
He mentioned that the landowners have been waiting for 2 years to be compensated for their lands. Some of the lands have already been affected by the ongoing widening of NH-302 between Lunglei and Tlabung town on the Indo-Bangladesh border, while others are yet to be impacted.
Thangrema stated that in 2021, over 70 landowners in Lungsen areas were compensated for their damaged lands, but more than 30 others are still waiting to receive compensation.
