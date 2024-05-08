Mizoram: Landowners’ Association Lifts Indefinite Strike Along NH 302

AIZAWL: The landowners' association that had initiated an indefinite strike along certain sections of the ongoing widening of National Highway-302 in South Mizoram's Lunglei district, near the Bangladesh border, has officially ended the strike as of Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The Land Owners Co-Ordination Committee in the Lungsen and Rangte village council areas of Lunglei district began a protest on Monday.

They demanded that the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and other contractors stop the ongoing widening of NH-302 within the Lungsen area indefinitely, citing issues with compensation.

Thangrema, the chairman of the coordination committee, also confirmed that the indefinite strike was called off at 4 pm on Tuesday.