MIZORAM: As the election violence fumes in the state of Mizoram, it gears up for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on Friday, April 19, 2024. With a total voters turnout of 8,56,364 that include a large number of women among other reasons, Mizoram's election environment is characterized by careful planning and heightened security measures.



The Election Commission of India in collaboration with state election officials has ensured full coverage across Mizoram. Election officials have been diligently deployed to the assigned areas, with special focus on the 168 polling stations in remote areas Today, the preparation phase will be completed by deploying 1108 polling officials to remaining polling stations on the snow.



Notably, the Mizoram electoral data captures various demographics, including 4,963 religious voters, 4741 persons aged 85 years and above, 3396 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters and youth voters aged from 18-19 36,370 The State has 751 rural and 525 urban polling places, . Each handles an average of 671 voters, making it accessible and convenient



Given the unique challenges posed by Mizoram’s geography, the officials proactively addressed the logistics. Seventeen vulnerable polling stations, five important polling stations and many areas accessible only by foot or water have been carefully calculated for 25 sample polling stations along with special groups alongside the appropriate road to improve accessibility and safety.

The security is paramount with 3,553 state police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and special units keeping a strict vigilence on the election process. Tougher measures against bad practices have already led to larger seizures of illegal goods and firearms.



A total of 6 candidates that represents the major political parties are contesting the Mizoram (ST) assembly constituency. This election is also a milestone in the MPC party's share of female candidates, increasing the diversity in electoral discourse.



To encourage voter turnout, the government declared April 19, 2024, a public holiday. The process of polling will start at an early hour at 7:00 am and end at 5:00 pm. It is to be noted that for the convenience of senior citizens and PWD voters, in-house voting is scheduled for early of the month.



Now the stage is set for a smooth, transparent and inclusive election in Mizoram, as citizens eagerly await the outcome of this important democratic process.