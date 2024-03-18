Mizoram: Mizoram's 11-Year-Old Samuel Lalbiakhlua Soars as India's Youngest High-Flying Paragliding Pilot

MIZORAM: Samuel Lalbiakhlua, a 11 year old from Saitual, Mizoram, has etched his name in the history of adventure sports by becoming India's youngest paragliding pilot The milestone was achieved on March 16, 2016. and it highlighted Samuel’s determination and exceptional aviation skills.

Samuel’s journey towards the end of this episode took him to the stunning landscape of Beer Billing in Himachal Pradesh, known around the world as the second highest point in the world and the highest point in Asia they take him paragliding. And right after six intense days of rigorous training, he showed incredible flexibility and stamina as he embarked on this exciting project Under the guidance of his mentor Zaithawnmawi, Samuel enrolled at the TT School of Paragliding in Himachal Pradesh, where he started basic classes on March 10.

To earn a Pilot Level 2 certificate that has taken name. Meanwhile he flew five flights, successfully completing two flights since last Saturday. Samuel’s passion for travel is evident from an early age. His father Malsawma Hniarcheng recalled Samuel’s fearless quest for adventure at the tender age of 6 when he scrambled over a dangerous 60-foot cliff and by the age of 8, Samuel had conquered Mamrawng peak which is one of the highest summits in Mizoram at 1,812 meters that he had already conquered. The Mizoram Paragliding Association (MPGA) congratulated Samuel, who's incredible willpower and talent helped him to come out as a achiever. The association lauded him for making the state of Mizoram very proud.

Young Samuel’s achievement stands as a testament to the immense potential of talent and is a sheer inspiration to aspiring paragliders across the country. His incredible skills in the air will surely inspire countless others to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination and courage. It inspires younger generation to fly their spirits high to achieve the impossible.

