Mizoram: Multi-corner contest in offing to Dampa bypoll

AIZAWL: A multi-corner contest is on the cards in the November 11 by-election to the Dampa Assembly constituency in Mizoram.

Election officials said that so far, four candidates of the ruling and opposition parties have filed their candidacies for the by-election. The candidates who filed their nomination papers were Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), opposition Mizo National Front’s (MNF) R Lalthangliana, BJP’s Lalhmangaiha and John Rotluangliana of the Congress.

ZPM’s Vanlalsailova is a prominent Mizo singer and preacher, while MNF’s Lalthangliana is the party’s Vice-President and former State Health Minister.

Rotluangaliana is the Congress state Vice-President and former Minister, and the BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga is a former Congress leader, who recently joined the saffron party.

The last date for filing nomination is October 21, and the papers will be scrutinised on the next day (Wednesday). The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24. Polling in the Dampa Assembly seat will be held on November 11.

The counting of votes will be held on November 14. The Dampa Assembly seat in western Mizoram’s Mamit district fell vacant after the death of Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The Election Commission has appointed three central observers – General Observer, Police Observer and Expenditure Observer – to oversee the election process and related aspects.

Adequate security measures are being taken up for the by-elections under the supervision of state police nodal officer H. Ramthlengliana, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters and Law and Order).

With four strong candidates in the fray, the upcoming by-election is expected to be one of the most closely watched political battles in Mizoram.

Much before the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission on October 6, the ruling and opposition political parties, after announcing their candidates, have started their campaign in this politically significant Assembly seat.

The Dampa Assembly seat, bordering neighbouring Bangladesh, has a significant minority population, including Chakmas and Reang tribals. As per the final electoral rolls published on September 30, a total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes.

The Assembly seat had been a Congress stronghold since Mizoram became a full-fledged state in 1987. However, the seat has been under the MNF control since 2018, weakening the Congress’s influence in the region. The Dampa by-election holds significant stakes for both the ruling ZPM and the Opposition MNF.

For the ZPM, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, a loss could signal a decline in its popularity ahead of the 2028 State Assembly elections. The ZPM came to power in the Christian-dominated state for the first time in 2023 after defeating the MNF.

For the MNF, a victory will not only rejuvenate the party ahead of the 2028 elections, but can also be pivotal in maintaining its claim to hold the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post. The MNF, which governed the border state for many years, must have at least 10 seats in the 40-member state Assembly to retain the LoP post. (IANS)

