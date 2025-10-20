Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers poppy seeds, areca nuts worth Rs 99 lakh

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles achieved a major attainment, recovering a large consignment comprising 90 bags of poppy seeds and 120 bags of Areca nuts in Champhai, Mizoram, a release stated on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a search operation on 17 October 2025 in the general area of Farlui Road, Ruantlang, Champhai, Mizoram.

"During the operation, security forces recovered a large consignment comprising 90 bags of poppy seeds and 120 bags of Areca nuts. The estimated value of the seized goods is approximately 99 lakhs rupees," the Assam Rifles said in a release.

"This significant recovery underscores Assam Rifles' zero-tolerance approach towards illicit activities in the region and its continued commitment to ensuring the law and order situation is maintained," it said. The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further investigation and prosecution under relevant laws.

"This operation highlights Assam Rifles' ongoing dedication to securing the North Eastern borders and preventing illegal trade that adversely impacts the socio-economic stability of the region, a release said."

Earlier, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and the Indian Army, recovered weapons and war-like stores during an intelligence-based operation in Manipur, a release said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a weapons cache, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the general area of Phubala, Bishnupur District, Manipur, on October 13, it added.

The operation was initiated in the early hours with columns tactically moving to the general area. During the conduct of the operation, the team successfully recovered weapons, ammunition and other War like Stores, the release stated."

The recovered items include one INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with magazine (Registered No. 18531137, confirmed as looted), one Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun, one Chinese Hand Grenade, Five rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS live ammunition, Five Ballistite cartridges, Six 12 Bore cartridges, Three .303 rounds chargers, One Tube launching cylinder, one Baofeng Hand Held set, Three Bullet Proof (BP) helmets, Four BP plates, One rubber tube," a release said. (ANI)

