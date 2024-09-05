Mizoram Police Crack Major Drug Smuggling Ring, Seize Heroin and Meth Worth Rs 1.5 Crore; 2 Arrested

AIZAWL: Mizoram Police seized over 2.5 kg heroin and a record 50,500 methamphetamine tablets in Champhai district. The contraband valued at Rs 1.5 crore was seized in the undercover operation that took place in the outskirts of New Hruaikawn village, literally a stone's throw away from the Myanmar border.

The bust came when an alert police team from Zokhawthar station stopped the vehicle in the wee hours of the morning and inside found 2.5 kg of heroin valued at Rs 76.7 lakh, besides 5.7 kg of methamphetamine, popularly known as "meth" or "ice," valued at Rs 74.6 lakh.

While two accused persons, identified as David Rosangliana (30) and Lawmsangzuala (27)-both belonging to the same Bulfekzawl village-were arrested on the spot, they are now booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act while investigations into the bigger network behind this shipment continue.

It is a strong stimulant and highly addictive, thus remaining a core problem faced by law enforcement agencies because of its devastating effects on the central nervous system and its great toll on public health. The investigators are tracing forward and backward linkages to try to find the source of the seized drugs and potential recipients.

This joint activity of Mizoram Police with Assam Rifles is yet another operation to contain the torture of drug smuggling that has been confronting the region due to its geographical proximity to Myanmar. The district of Champhai, with its notorious reputation for porous borders, has traditionally been a vital transit zone for smugglers transporting prohibited substances across international borders. The seizure is considered a big achievement in ongoing combat against drug trafficking in this high-risk zone.

The officials have praised the perfect coordination among the police force and Assam Rifles, saying cooperation from their side was one of the main reasons for the smooth operation. The seizure once again demonstrates the relentless effort of law enforcement agencies to safeguard the community and stem the flow of illicit drugs within the region.

With both agencies continuing to increase vigilance, this operation has also reminded the community of the urgent call for stronger border security and tough anti-smuggling measures. The war is far from over, but this successful bust was a major step in the right direction.