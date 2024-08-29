Mizoram police seize methamphetamine worth Rs 5.10 crore

Aizawl: Mizoram police seized 39.257 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 5.10 crore and apprehended two persons.

Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, IGP (L and O) of Mizoram police said that, acting on specific information, a team of CID (SB) conducted a covert operation on August 27 and intercepted one goods carrier truck bearing registration number MZ-04A - 6063 near Kulikawn East Presbyterian Church.

“The team seized 39.257 kg (total 4 lakhs tablets) of methamphetamine, valued at Rs 5,10,34,100 from the vehicle. The seized drugs were concealed inside 17 electric air coolers which were transported from Zokhawthar of Champhai district. The driver of the vehicle and the receiver of the psychotropic substance were apprehended at the spot,” the senior police official said.

The apprehended persons were identified as MC Lalnunsiama (34) and Vanlalhruaii (28) and were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station along with the seized drugs.

The police official further said that a case has been registered Special Narcotics Police Station Case under the NDPS Act for further legal action and investigation on backward and forward linkages.

