Mizoram: Torrential Rains Force School Closures in Mizoram as Landslides Threaten

AIZAWL: Mizoram has been grappling with nature’s fury as incessant rain continues to lash the hill state leading to the closure of schools in all four districts — Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit on August 28. To protect its citizens the state government has given out precautionary orders regarding landslides and other weather-associated disasters.

Large front-page advertisements were issued by the district administrations in a series of public notices released on Wednesday. The announcements reiterated the serious nature of the situation The rainfall, which was marked by incessant rains since August 20 till date has resulted in landslides, mudslides and rock falls across many parts of the state particularly Aizawl along with its surrounding villages. The notice issued by the Aizawl district administration stated that some parts of town have already seen landslides, and more are likely to occur.

The problem is not only in Aizawl. The devastating downpours are also affecting other districts of Mizoram where landslides have blocked important roads to crippling situation. The official also informed that road clearing operations are underway to open all the roads for movement and obligation of commuters is being taken care by officials. State officials said no deaths have occurred with the three most recent incidents even though conditions seem ominous.

The torrential downpour has left the state residents and officials worried about what else may come their way. Landslides are a great risk, in particular for regions where this geological phenomenon often occurs. As many as 13 districts have already reached the categorization of 'very high risk' with nine more being monitored closely by the state disaster management and rehabilitation department, which is active around-the-clock to manage any eventualities.

According to government figures, the toll of natural calamities in Mizoram has risen sharply this year with at least 42 lives lost due to landslides and other related incidents since March. While the rains continue to pound, the state is on high alert as authorities advising precaution and readiness from relentless fury of this nature.