Mizoram’s strategic border location strengthens India’s Act East Policy: Governor

AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Friday said the state’s strategic location along India’s international borders with Myanmar to the east and Bangladesh to the west has given it a vital role in advancing the country’s Act East Policy in the context of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

On the occasion of Mizoram Statehood Day, the Governor said that among the key recent accomplishments, on September 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang New Railway Line, placing Aizawl on India’s railway map for the first time. This development has greatly enhanced passenger convenience, goods transport, affordability, and tourism, which recorded an impressive 139.5 percent year-on-year growth, he said.

The Governor said that, complementing this, the flagging off of the Silchar-Sairang direct passenger train service on February 9 (2026) promises even better regional connectivity.

The Governor, in his message, said that on February 20, 1987, Mizoram proudly became the 23rd state of the Indian Union, ushering in an era of peace, progress, and shared prosperity.

He said that this historic milestone stands as a shining testament to the unwavering resilience, unity, and aspirations of the Mizo people. It embodies the triumph of dialogue, democracy, and reconciliation, as exemplified by the Mizoram Peace Accord of June 30, 1986, between the Government of India and the Mizo National Front — one of the most successful and enduring peace agreements in the history of India, the Governor said.

General (Dr) Singh (Retd) said that since attaining statehood, Mizoram has made remarkable advancements across multiple spheres. The state has achieved significant progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and sustainable development, all while preserving its rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and harmonious society — qualities that inspire the entire nation, he added.

The Governor said that Mizoram was declared India’s first fully literate state on May 20 last year (2025), achieving an impressive literacy rate of 98.20 percent under the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative. It is a historic milestone in inclusive education and empowerment.

He said that Mizoram is celebrated for its enduring peace, breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant culture, societal harmony, favourable climate, impeccable cleanliness, and excellent air quality index. The state’s courteous “no honking” traffic etiquette has earned widespread admiration across the country, the Governor added. (IANS)

Also Read: Hydropower to drive Arunachal’s next growth leap: CM Pema Khandu