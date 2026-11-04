NIT Mizoram Launches Special Recruitment Drive for Faculty and Non-Teaching Positions

Aizawl: In an effort to strengthen its academic framework and support institutional growth, the National Institute of Technology Mizoram (NIT Mizoram) has officially launched a mission-mode recruitment drive. The institute is inviting applications from eligible Indian nationals for both essential teaching faculty and various non-teaching positions.

According to the official notices issued by the administration, the premier institute has opened applications for 3 critical teaching faculty vacancies under Advertisement No. NITMZ/R-1/F/16/2026/2218.

The teaching posts feature one vacancy for an Associate Professor in Electrical Engineering, alongside two Assistant Professor Grade-II (on contract) positions split between the Civil Engineering and Economics departments.

Meanwhile, the institute has also floated Advertisement No. NITMZ/R-1/NT/15/2026/2219 to fill 5 non-teaching group posts, including a Technical Assistant in CSE, a Stenographer, a Technician in Civil Engineering, and two Office Attendants.

In an official statement accompanying the rollout, Director Prof. S. Sundar emphasized the institute's commitment to high academic and infrastructural standards. "We invite online applications from candidates possessing consistently good academic records, a passion for teaching, and an inclination towards institutional development," stated Prof. Sundar.

The academic eligibility criteria remain aligned strictly with Schedule "E" of the Statutes of NITs. Selected faculty candidates will be provisioned under standard 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) frameworks, carrying scales at Pay Level 13A2 and Pay Level 10 respectively.

The deadline for all soft-copy submissions is set for 30 November 2026 at 5:00 PM. Aspiring applicants must submit their prescribed application forms along with all self-attested supporting credentials to the dedicated email channels: recruitmentfaculty2026@nitmz.ac.in for teaching roles and recruitmentnonteaching2026@nitmz.ac.in for administrative staff vacancies. Complete information packets can be downloaded via the NIT Mizoram Web Portal.