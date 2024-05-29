President Droupadi Murmu condoles loss of lives in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her condolences over the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Aizawl in Mizoram.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Aizawl in Mizoram. My condolences to the bereaved families," President Murmu posted on X on Tuesday. "I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery of the injured," she added. (ANI)

