Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles offers aid to two Veer Naris

AIZAWL: The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles/ Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) has been making a constant endeavour for the 'Veer Naris' during the testing times of COVID-19.



Committed to the cause, personnel of the Battalion extended helping hand to two 'Veer Naris'.

The unit team visited Mrs Juliet Zongmawii and Mrs Laldengi -- both residents of New Serchhip. The 'Veer Naris' were given essential commodities to meet their daily requirements as a gesture of constant support from the Assam Rifles.

They were also assured of the continuous support of Assam Rifles whenever required to assist in their well being and resolution of any issues, stated a release.

Also Watch: 'Medhapukhuri Rongmon Anajori Bihu troupe' geared up to showcase their talent

Also Read: Assam Rifles conducts cleanliness drive in Mizoram





