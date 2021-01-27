Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 27 January'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Update: Only 13 Indian states are legally allowed to conduct lottery games by the government of India. Nagaland is one of the states where playing lotteries is legal. Nagaland lottery game is known as "Nagaland state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. A complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games apart from these above states. Check Nagaland lottery result at official website - http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/
Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning Result - 27 January @11:55 AM
Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery evening result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
79G 44579
Lottery Prizes
PrizeMoney
Lottery Numbers
Consolation-prize
Rs 1,000/-
44579
all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
2nd Prize
Rs 9000/-
00085, 20751, 25608, 32622, 43307, 44223, 55196, 69709, 89833, 96568
3rd Prize
Rs 500/-
0143, 1158, 4594, 5287, 5457, 5884, 6108, 6594, 6899, 9198
4th Prize
Rs 250/-
0147, 0499, 2413, 2950, 3247, 7465, 7769, 7965, 7969, 9293
5th Prize
Rs 120/-
0081, 0882, 1987, 2954, 3787, 5425, 6710, 7183, 8183, 9184, 0084, 0953, 2267, 3086, 3890, 5581, 6861, 7191, 8347, 9273, 0108, 1313, 2480, 3393, 4296, 5706, 6863, 7335, 8581, 9346, 0121, 1370, 2492, 3477, 4656, 5899, 6960, 7430, 8606, 9420, 0191, 1395, 2539, 3528, 4780, 6211, 6965, 7553, 8753, 9539, 0239, 1599, 2645, 3537, 5077, 6284, 7020, 7632, 8838, 9583, 0373, 1650, 2657, 3553, 5188, 6305, 7069, 8002, 8901, 9700, 0465, 1710, 2670, 3595, 5248, 6397, 7094, 8098, 8970, 9773, 0470, 1715, 2748, 3669, 5274, 6597, 7119, 8145, 9055, 9925, 0756, 1722, 2750, 3744, 5394, 6696, 7128, 8152, 9177, 9995
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers. Click here to Check Official Notification
Today's Nagaland Lottery Day Result - 27 January @ 4:00 PMResult will be updated after 4:00 PM
Today's Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result - 27 January @ 8:00 PM
Dear morning, Nagaland state lottery evening result declared. Lucky First Prize of Rs 1 Crore for the Nagaland Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
99D 10633
Lottery Prizes
PrizeMoney
Lottery Numbers
Consolation-prize
Rs 1,000/-
10633
all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
2nd Prize
Rs 9000/-
05163, 08461, 48177, 53435, 66559, 70111, 73049, 84107, 94493, 99985
3rd Prize
Rs 500/-
1188, 3341, 3444, 5286, 5689, 7819, 8004, 8267, 9223, 9548
4th Prize
Rs 250/-
0647, 1309, 1553, 2232, 4718, 6386, 6815, 6908, 9283, 9646
5th Prize
Rs 120/-
0134, 1241, 2297, 2785, 3983, 4597, 5444, 6333, 7883, 8511, 0590, 1379, 2335, 2897, 4140, 4635, 5522, 6429, 7904, 8638, 0608, 1443, 2465, 3044, 4196, 4724, 5542, 6432, 7946, 8700, 0763, 1489, 2497, 3197, 4202, 4986, 5549, 6707, 8013, 8879, 0882, 1599, 2572, 3268, 4290, 5280, 5729, 6975, 8022, 8951, 0933, 1675, 2618, 3366, 4448, 5313, 5891, 7103, 8049, 9064, 0968, 2011, 2723, 3432, 4471, 5368, 5936, 7458, 8125, 9175, 1020, 2120, 2729, 3616, 4479, 5374, 5960, 7651, 8264, 9617, 1066, 2180, 2764, 3759, 4523, 5392, 6238, 7701, 8273, 9737, 1178, 2290, 2783, 3789, 4552, 5421, 6246, 7831, 8391, 9813
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers. Click here to Check Official Notification
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad - You Must Remember
The Director, Nagaland state lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Price of each lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00. The Nagaland state lottery is being conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland lotteries are organised by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you have purchased an evening lottery ticket & you own the lucky lottery ticket, following are the required things to claim the lucky prize...
- Present your ticket(intact & non-damaged)
- Copy of the claim forms available online
- A government-recognised photo ID and
- A Passport size photographs
NOTE: The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.
Nagaland Lottery Game Weekly Schedule 2021
The Nagaland evening lottery game is played weekly. If you are looking to play lottery game, schedule is as given below -
Days
Draw Names
First Prize money
Monday
Dear Flamingo
₹ 26 Lakh
Tuesday
Dear Parrot
₹ 26.01 Lakh
Wednesday
Dear Eagle
₹ 26.02 Lakh
Thursday
Dear Falcon
₹ 26.03 Lakh
Friday
Dear Vulture
₹ 26 .04 Lakh
Saturday
Dear Ostrich
₹ 26.05 Lakh
|Sunday
|Dear Hawk
₹ 26.06 Lakh
