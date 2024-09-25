State will come up with draft proposal on frontier Nagaland territory," says state Minister Temjen Imna

Kohima: Reacting to the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization and Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union’s (ENLU) concern regarding Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna said that the state government may come up with the draft proposal very soon.

Speaking to reporters, Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education and BJP leader Temjen Imna said, “It is the apprehension and the need of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to ask the state government to give the draft proposal, but the state government has very clearly made it fine, and I think the ENPO’s new way of coming and reaching out to the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the State Cabinet, together with the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU) legislators, we are sure that the draft proposal may come up very soon.”

However, Imna stressed that ENPO and ENLU should conduct their meeting to discuss what is possible and what is not, which can further help them in assisting the Chief Minister and the State Cabinet for the proposal.

“But it has been made very evident that the ENLU and the ENPO should have their primary sitting on what is possible and what is not, because the legislators are the representatives of the ENPO people too. So, I think in that way, it will resonate better for the Chief Minister and the State Cabinet to assert better,” Imna said.

Notably, this statement came after a new member team of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), in a statement issued on September 20, reminded the state government to give its comment to the Ministry on the highlights of the draft proposal concerning the Frontier Nagaland Territory.

The ENPO has been pushing for a separate state, comprising parts of Eastern Nagaland. Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) is a forum of legislators from the state’s eastern districts.

