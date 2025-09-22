Zubeen Garg was not only pride of Assam but also of entire NE: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna

KOHIMA: Stating Zubeen Garg was not only a pride of Assam but also of the entire Northeast and India, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on Sunday condemned the Naga student's remark about the popular singer at Kaziranga University. He also said all students from Nagaland are safe at the varsity in Assam's Jorhat. He also urged students to avoid emotional outbursts on social media during this sensitive period of mourning as fans across Assam paid tribute to the popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, called the "King of Humming," following his untimely demise in Singapore on September 19.

The incident reportedly began around 8:30 pm on Saturday when a B.Tech civil engineering student from Nagaland, made remarks perceived as disrespectful towards Zubeen Garg. His comments triggered anger among Assamese students, resulting in heated confrontations that continued well into the night.

Speaking to the media, Minister Along said he was in constant touch with Assam Chief Minister's Office, senior leaders, and officials from both states to ensure the safety of students. He expressed gratitude to Assam MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state ministers, district commissioners of Mokokchung and Jorhat, DGP Nagaland and police officials for their swift intervention.

"This is a very sensitive issue. When one of our own boys makes such a mistake, whether it's knowingly or unknowingly, first of all, such statements in anger or in happiness should not be given. That is completely wrong", Along said.

He said that after hearing of the incident, the government of the day, the Nagaland Chief Minister's office, was apprised and had been in touch with the Chief Minister's office in Assam. "Very thankful to both the leadership who have always envisioned Assam and Nagaland together in building a good relationship", he added.

The Naga student is currently in a safe house in Jorhat. "More than 300-400 Naga students at Kaziranga University are safe, and no untoward incidents have occurred apart from the initial unrest, "Along said.

While condemning the student's remarks, the Minister called for understanding, noting the deep emotional connection Assamese people have with Zubeen Garg. "Such statements, whether in anger or jest, are wrong and insensitive. Zubeen Garg was not only a pride of Assam but also of the entire Northeast and India," he said. "We are sorry for what our boy has spoken about".

Along appealed to students to show sensitivity and avoid provocative posts online, especially at a time when fans across the region are grieving. He also thanked the Kaziranga University management, led by Raini Khaitan, for ensuring the safety of students from Nagaland.

The Minister said he will be speaking to the student personally, and arrangements are being made to hand him over to his family soon. "We are hopeful no further incidents will occur," he said, emphasizing the need for continued harmony between Assam and Nagaland. Further, Along described the people of Assam as "big brothers" and expressed hope that the strong relationship between the two states would remain unshaken despite the unfortunate incident. "As much as the people of Assam were hurt, they are our big brothers. We must move forward in peace and sensitivity," he said.

As per the report conveyed to the Minister by the Kaziranga University, a B.Tech Civil Engineering student, visited Jorhat on Saturday morning, and while returning to the hostel, he was unable to find any transportation and, upon reaching the hostel, expressed his frustration to his roommates regarding the non-availability of vehicles.

During this outburst, he made certain remarks that were perceived as offensive by Assamese students. Some students recorded his remarks and circulated the video on social media, which led to widespread resentment among students and individuals outside the University. Subsequently, a group of students from outside the Assam Kaziranga University, along with some outsiders, forcibly entered the campus and attempted to create unrest at Hunaru Hostel. The situation was brought under control with the timely Intervention of the Superintendent of Police, Additional SP, ADC, Circle Officer, and OIC, Pulibor, Jorhat.

The matter is presently under control. However, both students and members of the public have requested the Superintendent of Police, Jorhat, to initiate strict legal action in this regard.

As a precautionary measure, additional police personnel have been deployed at the university's main gate and hostel premises to prevent any untoward Incidents, the report stated. (ANI)

