Assam Rifles Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 18 Crore in West Tripura

Agartala: In a mega operation, Assam Rifles seized 90,000 Yaba tablets and arrested two persons from the general area of Narangbari in West Tripura district.

As per an official release, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a well-executed operation that led to the recovery of a huge amount of Yaba tablets, which are estimated to be priced at a whopping Rs 18 crores in the international market.

The latest drug bust also resulted in the seizure of a vehicle. The apprehended individuals, along with seized drugs, were handed over to the DRI, Agartala for further proceedings.

The anti-drug operation will go a long way in contributing towards Assam Rifles’ unwavering commitment in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal smuggling activities in the region.

Earlier in September, Assam Rifles made a huge contribution to the anti-drug campaign in Tripura by recovering 2,60,000 Yaba tablets from the general area of Khayerpur. The successful operation also resulted in the seizure of one vehicle.

The seized drugs were handed over to the Customs Department DPF Unit, Agartala for further proceedings. (ANI)

