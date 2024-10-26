Mizoram: Assam Rifles, police seize 1075 kg of caffeine anhydrous IP worth Rs 19.88 lakh in Zokhawthar

Champhai: Assam Rifles and Mizoram police busted a transnational drug trafficking attempt and seized 1075 kg (43 barrels) of caffeine anhydrous IP, used as a main ingredient in the production of methamphetamine tablets from the Zokhawthar area of Champhai District in Mizoram.

According to a release, based on specific intelligence, the security personnel apprehended two people in the operation on October 23.

The operation was launched after receiving credible intelligence regarding the illegal transhipment of the raw material to Myanmar.

“A joint operation was quickly launched, leading to interception of a vehicle. A thorough search resulted in the recovery of the large consignment of Caffeine Anhydrous IP and the apprehension of two individuals who were involved in the smuggling attempt. The suspects, Lallawmkima (34) and Haudeihkhuala (32), both residents of Zokhawthar, were taken into custody along with their mobile phones. The recovered material and suspects have been handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, for further investigation and legal proceedings,” the release said.

The release also mentioned that Methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice” or “Yaba,” is one of the most abused drugs circulating in the region.

“With 1075 kg of caffeine anhydrous IP, more than a thousand kilograms of methamphetamine tablets could have been produced, creating a massive influx of illicit drugs into India. Assam Rifles remains steadfast in their commitment to safeguard the border regions and prevent any smuggling activities,” the release added. (ANI)

