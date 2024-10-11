NE Chief Ministers Mourn the Death of Iconic Industrialist Ratan Tata

Agartala: The Chief Ministers of the northeastern states on Thursday mourned the demise of iconic industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who passed away late on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

Condoling Ratan Tata’s death, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said: “His visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to social responsibility have inspired generations. My heartfelt condolences to the Tata family, his colleagues, and everyone whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, a visionary industrialist and a true inspiration to millions. His profound impact on Indian industry and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy will remain a legacy that transcends generations. The loss is immeasurable, and my thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace,” Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on X: “India has lost a towering figure today with the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji. His vision, integrity, and dedication to the nation transformed industries and lives. A guiding light for generations, his legacy of compassion and leadership will continue to inspire. My condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Tata group. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma wrote on his X handle: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry whose humility and compassion touched millions. His ethical leadership and philanthropy will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to the Tata family.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma in a video message said that he was a very well known personality not just because he transformed the industrial sector but also for his philanthropic work and especially for his kindness to people of all stature.

“He will live for his kindness, simplicity and humility. Many of his programmes, like Meghalaya Baby League were launched by Tata Trusts for the development of football among the youngsters. During the Covid pandemic period people of Meghalaya and other states benefited a lot,” Sangma said. (IANS)

Also Read: Tripura to Launch 'Unity Mall' in All 60 Assembly Constituencies to Boost Local Products

Also Watch: