Situation in Kadamtala under control and peaceful: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that proper steps have been taken to maintain law and order in Kadamtala, under the North District, and the overall situation in the area is now under control and peaceful.

Kadamtala allegedly witnessed clashes between groups amid Durga Puja festivities. The North Tripura District Police has imposed a curfew in the area till October 9 in this regard.

While inaugurating the Durga Puja of the Green Arrow Club at Pratapgarh in Agartala, CM Saha said that the state government, the home department, and the administration are taking all necessary measures.

“After the incident in Kadamtala, the state government, the home department, and the administration are taking all necessary measures. The situation is completely under control. Appropriate steps will continue to be taken to maintain peace,” he said. CM Saha noted that Tripura has a long-standing tradition of celebrating the Shardotsav peacefully and smoothly.

“The inauguration of the festivities began on Tritiya, and I also took part in the inauguration on Chaturthi. A sense of joy can be felt among everyone during the Puja. Everywhere we go, there’s an atmosphere of happiness among the people. However, there are times when some try to disrupt this joyful environment,” he said.

CM Saha also urged everyone to be cautious while celebrating Durga Puja “We have a rich tradition in Tripura of conducting the Puja beautifully. I hope everyone is enjoying the festive days. We extend our best wishes to the people across all parts of Tripura,” he added.

MP and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor, and MLA Dipak Majumder, along with others, were also present.

In a post on X, the North Tripura District Police said that the situation in kadamtala is completely under control. “Police is taking appropriate action. Please don’t spread rumour,” the police said.

“It is information to all concerned that to maintain peace and tranquility in Kadamtala PS area curfew has been imposed w.e.f 07-10-2024 to 09-10-2024. All are requested to remain inside the room,” the police said in a separate post. (ANI)

