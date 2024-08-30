Tripura CM declares Rs 4,000 financial aid for flood-affected construction workers

Agartala: Expressing his solidarity with the construction workers who have suffered greatly due to the severe floods, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to give them some relief from the deplorable situation.

Saha made this announcement on this social media platform, where he stated that the state government has decided to offer this assistance to help them cope with the financial strain caused by the severe floods that have impacted Tripura since August 19. The funds will be provided from the cess fund of the Tripura Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Saha also stated.

“The construction workers of the state, like other people of Tripura, have also suffered greatly due to the severe floods caused in the wake of heavy rains in the entire state since August 18. Their livelihood was completely stopped for about 8 consecutive days. To give them some relief from this deplorable situation, the state government has decided that the construction workers will be provided with one-time financial assistance of Rs 4000 from the cess fund of the Tripura Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board,” he said in a post in X.

Saha highlighted the suffering of construction workers, who, like other residents of the state, have been severely affected by the flood for eight consecutive days.

A total of Rs 17,19,24,000 has been allocated for this assistance, which will benefit the 42,981 registered construction workers across the state.

The distribution of registered workers by the district is as follows: West Tripura District has 13,148, Sepahijala District has 5,899, Gomati District has 5,698, South Tripura District has 4,133, Khowai District has 4,529, Dhalai District has 3,592, Unakoti District has 3,861 and North Tripura District has 2,121. This measure aims to provide some relief to the workers affected by the recent natural calamity.

