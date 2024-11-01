Tripura CM Saha inaugurates Kali puja celebrations in Agartala; announces DA to govt, retired employees

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Kali puja celebrations in the state capital of Agartala on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Saha also announced 5 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to government and retired employees as a Diwali gift.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura CM Saha said, “The government employees work the whole year. We have announced a 5 per cent Dearness Allowance to government employees and retired employees. This is a Diwali gift.”

A vibrant show of dances was performed by a group of females on the occasion.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also felicitated many individuals at the event.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also attended Diwali celebrations at the 2nd Battalion TSR Camp in Binan Kobra Para, Mandwai.

The event brought together the brave men and women of the battalion as they celebrated the Festival of Lights.

During the festivities, CM Saha interacted with the personnel, gaining valuable insights into the various initiatives and equipment utilized by the TSR.

He expressed his gratitude for their dedicated service and emphasized the importance of supporting the forces that ensure the safety and security of the region.

CM Saha took to X and called his Diwali celebrations “truly special” and said that he gained insights into TSR’s initiatives and equipment during his visit.

The celebration highlighted not only the spirit of Diwali but also the commitment of the state government to uplift and recognize the contributions of security forces in maintaining peace in Tripura.

The nation is all set to celebrate Diwali on October 31st with festivities being kicked off with Dhanteras. Known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It spans five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. Families decorate their homes with lamps, share sweets, and engage in joyous festivities, symbolizing unity and hope. (ANI)

Also Read: In Diwali celebration on Arunachal border, Rijiju has brief encounter with Chinese troops

Also Watch: