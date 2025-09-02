Tripura CM slams CPI(M) for 25 years of ‘negative mentality’

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday criticized the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for confusing people with a "negative mentality" for 25 long years while also slamming RJD and Congress for alleged use of abusive language against the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga.

Saha also informed that the present government has been working for the development of the Janajati people and Janajati areas.

For that, in the 2024-25 Financial Year, an additional Rs 170 crore has been allocated to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and in the 2025-26 FY, Rs 860 crore has been sanctioned. Saha said this after listening to PM Modi's 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Asarambari of Khowai District.

"We have seen how a programme of Mann Ki Baat was attacked in this area. This was the darkest chapter in the entire country, and we cannot accept it. Mann Ki Baat is not a political matter. People eagerly wait for this programme. PM Modi has been working for the development and strengthening of the country. He is building a bridge between the public and himself. You will not find leaders like PM Modi who connect with people through Mann Ki Baat," he said.

"People want PM Modi and want to listen to him. Ok, the last episode, innocent people were physically attacked, their properties were vandalised, they were shifted to hospitals, and I also visited them. Such a culture was prevalent during the 35-year tenure of the CPI(M) and Congress. We don't want such politics," he added. (ANI)

