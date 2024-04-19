Tripura: EC Issues Show Cause Notice to Tipra Motha Chief for Violating Election Conduct on Social Media

TRIPURA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show cause notice to Tipra Motha Chief, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for violating election rules over a controversial Facebook post. This move occured amid high end scrutiny on the social media activities in the run-up to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



The report demanded immediate withdrawal of the controversial statement and demands Debbarma to submit an explanation by 2pm today. The Election Commission has invoked Section 126(1)(b) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 which prohibits the dissemination of election-related information through various media channels, including social media, within 40 hours eight before the vote took effect



In a letter to Debbarma, the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura stressed the importance of these restrictions, saying that information posted by activists on social media can have a significant impact on voters and accompany a campaign issues.



The election commission also reported which highlights the importance of sticking and adhering to the Model Code of Conduct and election rules, and highlighted that the alleged post by Debbarma in a Facebook post recently that had targeted a specific community as they support a political party.



Moreover, the report reveals that the Model Code of Conduct governing the electoral conduct of political parties and candidates has been in force since the commencement of general elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha and Sikkim.

The letter had emphasized and highlights the specific restrictions under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act 1951, that prohibits conducting any public meetings, parties or political gatherings 48 hours before the polls. The prohibition was being effective from 5:00 PM on April 17, 2024, to the conclusion of polling on April 19, 2024, for the Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency as a part of the Phase-1 of the General Elections in the state.



Debbarma has also been directed several times to remove the controversial Facebook post and submit a detailed explanation within the stipulated time and comply with the Election Commission’s directives immediately.



This development highlights the Election Commission’s vigilance in monitoring election-related activities on social media to ensure fairness and impartiality in the electoral process.