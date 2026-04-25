Abhay Singh stuns Aly Abou Eleinen to reach maiden PSA Gold quarters in Zurich

Zurich: India’s Abhay Singh stunned Egyptian world No. 13 Aly Abou Eleinen to enter his maiden PSA Gold-level event quarterfinals at the Grasshopper Cup squash. The World No.24 trailed 8-5 in the opener before pegging the score back to 8-8 and saved both of Eleinen’s game balls before converting in the tiebreak. Singh, who defeated Eleinen 3-2 at the El Gouna International earlier this month, had to withstand an Eleinen comeback in the second when the Egyptian was 7-3 down before levelling, but the strength of Singh’s backhand helped him win 12-10, 11-9. He will next take on Egyptian world No 4 Karim Gawad for a place in the semifinals. IANS

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