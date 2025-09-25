Abhishek, Varun retain top spots in T20I rankings

New Delhi: Despite many players making a surge in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, India duo of Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy have retained their top spots in the batting and bowling charts, respectively. Despite going wicketless in the recent Super Fours outing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Chakaravarthy bowled an economical spell of 0-25 that helped control the scoring rate and has consolidated his place at the top with a 14 rating-point gain.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya is up six places to 60th place in bowlers’ rankings, while retaining top spot in all-rounders’ rankings in the shortest format.

Abhishek, meanwhile, has managed to hold on to the top spot due to his quick-fire 38 against Oman in India’s final group stage encounter, before smashing a match-winning 74 to chase down Pakistan’s total of 171 on Sunday. His teammate, left-handed batter Tilak Varma, who helped finish the chase against Pakistan with an electric 30 not out off 19 balls, has gained a position to be at number three in the batters’ rankings.

In terms of other rankings gainers through the Asia Cup, Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has surged to number four in bowlers’ rankings following a significant leap of 12 places taking his tally to 703 rating points. It comes on the back of him returning with a miserly spell of 1-8 against Sri Lanka that helped Pakistan revive their campaign. Agencies

