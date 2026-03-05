AFC Women's Asian Cup: India suffer shock injury-time defeat against Vietnam in opener

Perth: An injury-time goal condemned two-time runners-up India to a 1-2 defeat against Vietnam in their first match in Group C of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth on Wednesday.

Nguyen Thi Van Su (30’, 90+4’) scored in each half for Vietnam, while debutant Sanfida Nongrum (52’), who came off the bench in the second half, scored India's lone goal as the Blue Tigresses made a disappointing start to their campaign.

Vietnam controlled more of the possession in the opening exchanges, as India sat deep, looking to exploit openings in the opposition’s back line.

India goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu Elangbam made an early save off Van Su before the Blue Tigresses had their first opportunity in the eighth minute. Dangmei Grace chested down a high ball that fell in Sangita Basfore’s path. The latter, with time and space, struck it on the half volley, but it was straight at the Vietnam goalkeeper, Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

Van Su opened the scoring when she ran on to a ball by Thai Thi Thao, and curled it in from just inside the penalty area, putting Vietnam in the lead.

The Blue Tigresses’ made a couple of substitutions and it paid off , when debutant Sanfida levelled the score after Rimpa made a run from the left. While the ball was stolen from the latter, a deflection meant that the Vietnam clearance landed in front of Sanfida, who was quick to react to it and blasted it past Kim Thanh with her left foot.

Vietnam sealed the win when Van Su scored her second of the match. Receiving a cut-back from substitute Vi Thi Hoa, she slotted it home to snatch the victory at the end. (IANS)

