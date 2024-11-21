Argentina Vs Peru: Lautaro Martinez equals Diego Maradona as fifth top scorer

Buenos Aires: Lautaro Martinez wrote his name into the history of Argentina as his goal against Peru allowed him to equal Diego Armando Maradona’s 32 goals with the national team.

Martinez, who has 31 goals, is one goal away from equalling Maradona (32) in fifth place in the ranking of top scorers in Argentina’s history, a list led by Lionel Messi (112).

“It was a spectacular year in terms of performance, goals, games played. We have to keep playing and improving day by day. “Everyone wants to beat us. The Argentine national team is always the protagonist. There are things to improve but we have to continue on this path,” said Martinez. The 27-year-old striker scored his 11th international goal of 2024 on Wednesday. He consequently became only the third man to eclipse 10 goals for Argentina in a calendar year after Gabriel Batistuta (12 in 1998) and Messi (12 in 2012 and 18 in 2022). IANS

