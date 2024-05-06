Arsenal stun Manchester City in Women’s Super League

LONDON: A superb late brace by substitute Stina Blackstenius gave Arsenal a 2-1 win over Manchester City that re-ignited the Women’s Super League on Sunday, throwing a lifeline to Chelsea in a title race that had appeared to be done and dusted. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes conceded defeat in the league after her stuttering side’s 4-3 loss to Liverpool in midweek, but Sunday’s result gives the Blues a glimmer of hope as the season reaches its climax.

With 21 of its 22 league games played, City tops the standings with 52 points, five ahead of Arsenal and six ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues have two games in hand and take on already-relegated Bristol City later on Sunday. Agencies

