Arunachal Pradesh: Second High Altitude Marathon at Tawang

Our Correspondent,

Tezpur: India’s one of the most challenging mountain running ventures, the glorious ‘Tawang Marathon’ invites once again, the global ‘Running fraternity’ for the ‘High Altitude, High Voltage’ Sports melodrama on October 24 to the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ at Tawang. The event also coincides with ‘UN Flag Day’, signifying ‘Run for Global Peace’ in ongoing turbulent times. The eagerly awaited event, has in store, Bonanza of Prizes, worth Rs 60 Lakhs.

The event was announced by Arunachal Government on July 4, 2024, the website www.tawangmarathon.com, was activated on 10 July, with CM of Arunachal Pradesh, being the first one to register for the Marathon. Registrations for Tawang Marathon are open, with runners from across India lined up to make history by running at 9,000 feet. The caring & hospitable ‘Monpas’, Indian Army and the Tawang Administration, are all here with attractive ‘Tour & Travel packages’ and administrative arrangements to render treatment of traditional “Atithee Devo Bhava” to Marathoners.

The largest of the Seven Sister states, Arunachal Pradesh has taken initiative to organize, jointly with Indian Army, its annual calendar event ‘Tawang Marathon’. An imaginative & futuristic initiative of state govt, would infuse sportsmanship & competitive spirit running amongst locales as also the participants from rest of India, challenging their grit & endurance to brave the challenging terrain & rarer atmosphere. ‘Tabos, the Mascot’, awaits eagerly once again, the Marathoners for another ‘Celebratory Run’ in the Himalayas, during the Festive October-2024.

The clock is ticking, just 50 days left, and preparations at unprecedented scale for the Second Edition of Tawang Marathon are underway. Three Promo Runs have already been held at Delhi, Shillong & Guwahati, informative stalls were organized at Hyderabad and Satara to spread awareness for the Run. A YouTube channel shall soon be launched, for real-time updates. Alongside mainstream Marathoners, the Armed Forces Runners will also run in significant numbers, offering healthy competition amidst celebrations. The rock solid civil-military synergy at Tawang, testimony to the bond between Indian Army and Tawangwasees will be on display for the world to see.

A campaign by national & regional media, has been set into motion to reach out to the Marathoners, inviting the Best in Class for availing this rare opportunity. Clear Blue skies, Dawn-lit mountains, scintillating mineral water of streams, the virgin meadows & thickly wooded greens, overlooking Meandering Tawang river, altogether with the Flora & Fauna of the Wonderland Tawang, await a visit by all the Indians & especially the ‘Marathoners Fraternity’ for a lifetime experience on the occasion of ‘Grand Tawang Marathon’, a ‘Run for Global Peace’ on October 24, the UN Flag Day.

