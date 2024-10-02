Asmita Taekwondo League to kick off in Itanagar: Arunachal Taekwondo Association

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Taekwondo Association (ATA) announced it will host the third phase of 2nd Asmita Taekwondo League (Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League) at Khelo India multipurpose stadium in Itanagar. The Taekwondo league is scheduled to start on October 3, and conclude on October 6. The event is being held under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) and is sanctioned by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), New Delhi.

Yabi Padu, the organizing chairman of the event told reporters that participants from 12 states from the country will be participating. And, 38 female athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, including those who competed in the National Games, will be taking part in the league.

