Assam end Ranji Trophy campaign with defeat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam concluded their Ranji Trophy campaign with a heavy defeat against Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Sunday. The hosts won the match by an innings and 42 runs.

Resuming their second innings at an overnight score of 224 for 6, Assam began the final day with Sarupam Purkayastha and Mukhtar Hussain at the crease. The pair started cautiously and added 37 runs in the morning session before Purkayastha was dismissed for a well-made 73.

Following his dismissal, Assam’s resistance quickly faded as the team was bowled out for 278 in the second innings. Purkayastha faced 110 deliveries during his knock, striking 10 boundaries and two sixes. Mukhtar Hussain chipped in with 32 runs, including five fours and a six.

For Uttarakhand, Mayank Mishra was the standout bowler, claiming 6 wickets for 86 runs.

With this loss, Assam finished at the bottom of the Elite Group C points table, managing just four points from seven matches.

