Bangladesh beats Scotland to register their first win at Women’s T20 World Cup in 10 years

Sharjah: Bangladesh won its first Women’s T20 World Cup fixture in 10 years after it beat debutant Scotland by 16 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The last match the Tigresses had won in the T20 World Cup was in 2014, which was also their maiden appearance in the tournament, when they beat Ireland in the ninth place play-off. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty won the toss and put the Scots to bowl first. After a decent start in the PowerPlay, the Kathryn Bryce-led side took its first wicket after the Scottish skipper removed Murshida Khatun.

Then, opener Shathi Rani (29 off 32 balls) and Sobhana Mostary (36 off 38 balls) forged a 42-run second-wicket partnership. Bangladesh went on to post a target of 120 runs at the end of its innings, with Saskia Horley registering her career-best figures (3/13) in the format.

Fahima Khatun struck early to remove Horley in the third over, following which Marufa Akter took Kathryn’s wicket. A bright spot in Scotland’s batting order was Sarah Bryce, who remained not out on 49 off 52 balls. However, the wicketkeeper’s contribution went in vain as wickets fell quick and fast at the other end.

Ritu Moni (2/15) was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’. Agencies

