BCCI announces Rs 131-crore cash reward for Team India after T20 World Cup win

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crores for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

India retained the T20 World Cup and became the only team to repeat the history.

Fiery half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, a three-wicket haul by Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah’s masterclass spell of 4/15 were the highlights as Team India successfully defended a massive 256 runs, beating New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first-ever team to defend the title and also lift it at home.

BCCI in a statement, said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the statement added.

Meanwhile BCCI will host its annual awards ceremony on March 15 in New Delhi, where five Indian teams that won ICC trophies over the past year will be honoured, said secretary Devajit Saikia.

The BCCI awards ceremony titled ‘NAMAN’, will celebrate India’s recent success in ICC events across formats and age groups, as well as honour the best performers in international and domestic games in the 2024/25 season.

“The BCCI Awards ceremony will happen on March 15 in New Delhi. We are going to invite all the ICC tournament winners, including the recent T20 World Cup champions, as well as coaches. Apart from the senior men’s team, the senior women’s team, U19 boys side, and U19 girls team, who won the trophy in 2025, will also be invited,” Saikia told IANS on Tuesday.

It is understood that the awards venue in the national capital will be a five-star hotel which is closer to the airport, as the men’s team players have to join their respective IPL franchises for the pre-season camps ahead of the competition starting on March 28.

Saikia also said India’s 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad will also be honoured in the ceremony. “We will also invite the 2025 Champions Trophy winning team members too. So, five ICC trophies won by various Indian teams during the course of last one year – all the members of those teams will be honoured on the awards night and it will be a great evening,” he added. (ANI)

