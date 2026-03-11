Indian Basketball Team Returns Home After 10-Day Stranding in Doha

New Delhi: After being stranded in Doha for 10 days, the Indian men’s Basketball team is on their way back home, Basketball Federation of India said on Tuesday.

The Indian contingent travelled to Doha for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, but found themselves stranded in the Qatari Capital, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region that have disrupted international airspace and flight operation.

The Qatar Basketball Federation has arranged hotel and other logistical support for the Indian contingent made all the arrangements for the safety and security of players and staff until Embassy of India to ensure the safe return of the team.

The team first travelled to Damman by road, from there the continent departed in two groups due to limited flight availability.

One group travelled on the route Dammam to Jeddah to Mumbai while the second group took a direct flight from Dammam to Lucknow. (IANS)

Also Read: India Exits AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 After 1-3 Loss to Chinese Taipei