Bilateral Hockey Series: India men's hockey team lose test series to Germany in shootout

New Delhi: The Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-3 in regulation time but lost the bilateral test series to the reigning world champions after coming short in the shootout. Germans triumphed 3-1 in the shootout to bag the series.

In the regulation time in the second test match, Sukhjeet Singh (34', 48') and Harmanpreet Singh (42', 43') scored a brace each while Abhishek (45') contributed one goal to India's tally. Elian Mazkour (7', 57') and Henrik Mertgens (60') were successful for Germany.

"We analysed our opponents carefully after yesterday's game and tried to minimise errors to bounce back today. I am proud of the way the team played today. We found success in field goals and PC attack but unfortunately couldn't win the Series," expressed India skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who was also awarded the Player of the Match award. IANS

