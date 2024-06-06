Chennaiyin FC bolster defence with signing of Brazilian Elsinho

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have signed experienced Brazilian defender Elson Jose Dias Junior, popularly known as Elsinho, on a two-year deal that will keep him with the club until 2026.

Elsinho became the second signing of the 2024-25 season for the Marina Machans after they acquired the services of midfielder Jitendra Singh earlier this week.

With a wealth of experience and proven track record, the 33-year-old Elsinho joins Ryan Edwards to further strengthen Chennaiyin’s defence. IANS

