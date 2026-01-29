Chennaiyin FC rope in Spanish midfield maestro Alberto Noguera

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera, with the Madrid-born playmaker penning a contract until the end of the season to become the Marina Machans’ second new addition ahead of the upcoming campaign.

With nearly 400 career appearances, Noguera brings considerable experience and pedigree to Chennaiyin FC, having enjoyed a long and successful career across Spain, England, Azerbaijan, and India.

Upon joining Chennaiyin FC, Noguera said, “I’m really happy and excited as I look ahead to the new season after everything that has happened. I’ve already worked with the head coach and know many of the players, which gives me a lot of confidence heading into this new chapter. I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopeful for a strong season ahead. It won’t be easy, but despite all the issues the ISL has gone through, I’m confident that we’ll give our best and work hard to deliver good performances.”

Over the years, he has established himself as a proven performer at the highest level of the Indian game, collecting major domestic honours, including the Indian Super League, the Indian Super League Cup, and the Durand Cup.

Comfortable operating across attacking and central midfield roles, Noguera adds creativity, composure, and control in the middle of the pitch. Known for his vision, passing range, and intelligence in possession, the Spaniard is expected to play a key role in linking play and dictating tempo in Chennaiyin’s midfield unit.

Born in Madrid, Noguera progressed through the youth ranks at Getafe and local side SS Reyes before eventually earning a move to Spanish giants Atlético Madrid. After rising through the reserve ranks, he made his first-team debut during the 2010–11 season. From there, Noguera went on to enjoy spells in England and Azerbaijan before returning to Spain in 2014, where he featured extensively across the second and third divisions. (IANS)

