Chennaiyin FC to face NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League (ISL) tie on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will play hosts to NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm.

This is a game that will have a straightforward impact in deciding the sixth team that will qualify for the ISL playoffs. East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC, and NorthEast United FC are the three teams vying for that final vacant spot to secure a place in the top-six. Given that two of these teams are squaring off against each other so late in the season, it gives both of them a chance to run away with this golden opportunity fronted to them.

The Marina Machans have 24 points whereas the Highlanders have 23 from 20 games each. They are placed seventh and eighth in the standings respectively. A win here will take Chennaiyin FC into the top-six for the time being, beating East Bengal FC (24 points from 21 games) by two points. Similarly, a victory will help NorthEast United FC to edge past the Red & Gold Brigade temporarily.

Needless to say, there’s a lot at stake in this encounter, which will be crucial in determining the prospects of both teams who have sparked a comeback this campaign under the aegis of a new head coach after disappointing seasons last time around.

Chennaiyin FC have produced a late surge towards the playoffs, winning their last two games on the bounce. Inconsistencies have riddled their run this year, having failed to win three matches on a trot so far. The last time they won thrice in a row in the ISL was back in February 2023. However, head coach Owen Coyle will take confidence from his record against the Highlanders, boasting of a 57.1% win rate against them in his seven face-offs against the club.

On the other hand NorthEast United FC will be eyeing their third league double over Chennaiyin FC, having won the reverse fixture by 3-0 earlier this season. In fact, against no other team in the league the Marina Machans have recorded multiple league doubles. The Highlanders have scored in each of their previous six matches on the road, which is their longest such run of games and the second-longest active streak by any team in the ISL, after FC Goa (8).

Prior to the game NorthEast United FC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali said, “We have a final tomorrow. It won’t be easy. Chennaiyin FC is a tough, strong team, with very good technical players, and a great coach! Both of us know each other very well, so it should be a special game.”.

Head-to-Head

Played – 19

NEUFC win – 7

Chennaiyin FC win – 7

Draws – 5

Also Read: Indian Super League (ISL): Bengaluru FC climb to sixth spot beat Chennaiyin FC

Also Watch: