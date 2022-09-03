CM Instructs to Conduct Smooth T20I in City

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the forthcoming India-South Africa T20I match, met with the Apex Council Members of Assam Cricket Association and senior officials of the various government departments and agencies at the Janata Bhawan here today.

During the meeting Chief Minister instructed the District and Police Administrations to take special measures to keep Guwahati free from traffic congestion during the match which will be held during Durga Puja festival on October 2. He also instructed the officials to take measures to ensure that the players and the spectators don't have to face any travel hassles due to the ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

