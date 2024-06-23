Connor Shields Extends Contract with Chennaiyin FC Until 2025

Chennai: Connor Shields has signed a contract extension with Chennaiyin FC that will keep the skilled forward at the club till 2025.

Shields joined the Marina Machans from Motherwell FC in 2023. Since then he has played a total of 27 matches for the team in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

“I am thrilled to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. The support from the fans, working with the gaff and everything that is being done for the upcoming season makes it even more exciting. I look forward to contributing all I have,” commented Shields after committing to the club for another year.

The 26-year-old forward from Scotland has become an integral part of the team’s front line and has played a crucial role in its success on many occasions. Head coach Owen Coyle expresses confidence in Shields’ abilities to continue playing for the team in the upcoming season. IANS

