Devine, Tahuhu confirm retirement; Nensi, Izzy earn maiden T20 WC call-up as NZ name squad

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, with veterans Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, and Suzie Bates set to bow out of international cricket after the tournament, while uncapped duo Nensi Patel and Izzy Sharp headline the fresh faces in the title-defending side.

Led by Melie Kerr, the White Ferns have retained the core of the group that lifted the trophy in 2024, with 10 players from that triumphant campaign included once again.

However, the spotlight will also be on the impending farewell of three of New Zealand’s most experienced campaigners, all of whom will feature in their final T20 World Cup.

Devine and Tahuhu had already stepped away from ODI cricket earlier this season and have now confirmed that the upcoming global event will mark the end of their T20I journeys as well. Bates, meanwhile, recently announced she will retire from international cricket after the tournament, bringing down the curtain on a celebrated career.

Among the new inclusions, off-spinning all-rounder Nensi Patel has been rewarded for her strong domestic performances and a promising start to her international career. She made an immediate impact after debuting against Zimbabwe earlier this year, including a standout spell of 3/8 in just her second appearance.

Young batter Izzy Sharp, 21, is another exciting addition and the youngest member of the squad. A former captain of New Zealand’s Under-19 side at the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023, Sharp has quickly grown into the senior setup since her debut in 2025 and has been in prolific form domestically, finishing as Canterbury’s leading run-scorer in the latest Super Smash season.

Kerr, who starred in the 2024 edition with a record 15 wickets to claim Player of the Tournament honours, will spearhead the spin attack alongside Bates, left-arm option Flora Devonshire and Patel.

The squad also includes a few players set for their first T20 World Cup appearances, including Bree Illing, Polly Inglis and Devonshire.

New Zealand will fine-tune their preparations with a three-match T20I series against England in late May before entering the tournament phase in June.

Head coach Ben Sawyer expressed confidence in the squad’s balance while highlighting the significance of the moment for debutants and departing stalwarts alike.

“Congratulations to all players selected. Any time you’re chosen to represent your country on the world stage it’s an honour, but World Cups hold an elevated level of importance and I’m certain everyone can’t wait to get on the plane. It’s going to be an extra special time for Izzy and Nensi with it being their first World Cup. They’ve comfortably taken to international cricket this summer and should both have confidence heading into this next challenge,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer further pointed to the team’s recent form as a positive indicator, with seven wins from their last eight T20Is, including multiple high-scoring performances.

“To have our three most senior players all finishing their careers at the same tournament is a rare and special occasion. All three have had distinguished careers in their own right and given so much to this team and the game in general. There’ll be a time at the end of the tournament to further acknowledge and celebrate the trio and I know at present they’re very focussed on performing well in their final mission with the team.

“I believe we’ve landed on a well-balanced squad that features a mix of experience and exciting young talent. We’ve worked really hard over the past 12 months to develop our batting depth in particular which we’ve seen bear fruit in our recent home series against South Africa and Zimbabwe. With the ball our pace bowling attack are competing hard for spots in the XI which is a great place to be from a depth perspective,” he stated. (IANS)

Also Read: Sri Lanka overpower Bangladesh in T20I series opener despite Shorna Akter’s maiden fifty