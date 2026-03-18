Doors of Barcelona always open for Messi: Barca President Joan Laporta

Barcelona: Newly re-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta tendered an olive branch to Lionel Messi, saying the erstwhile club legend and Inter Miami superstar would always be welcome to return.

Laporta routed challenger Victor Font in Sunday’s election, earning 68.1 per cent of votes cast by 48,480 club members to retain the presidency through 2031.

He overcame Font’s focus on his strained relationship with Messi and an accusation from Xavi, the former Barcelona manager, that Laporta blocked the Argentine midfielder from returning in 2023, two years after Messi left for France.

“Leo will be linked to Barcelona in whatever way he wants to be,” Laporta said. “He deserves a tribute (match) and also a statue. That would be hugely significant. Only Ladislao Kubala and Johan Cruyff have statues at the stadium.

“The doors at Barca are always open to him, whenever he wishes, so that he can continue to strengthen and bring greatness to this institution.”

A lawyer and former Catalan politician, Laporta was club president from 2003-10, reclaimed the post in 2021 and initiated a personnel overhaul that led to Messi’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain.

With Messi pulling the strings, Barcelona became a European powerhouse and perennial La Liga champion during Laporta’s initial term. Agencies

Also Read: Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Retires at 39