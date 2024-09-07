Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Navdeep Saini make it a bright day for India B

Bengaluru: Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini shone yet again to play key roles on a bright day for India B on Day Two of the Duleep Trophy first-round match against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

At stumps, India A reached 134/2, and trailed India B by 187 runs, with K.L. Rahul (23 not out) and Riyan Parag (27 not out) at the crease. Musheer continued to be impressive on Day Two and made 181 eventually, laced with 16 fours and five sixes.

He also shared a mammoth 205-run stand for the eighth wicket with Saini, whose fine knock of 56 was laced with eight fours and a six, as India B made a competitive 321. Saini then came back with the ball to dismiss India A skipper Shubman Gill (25) and later, his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (36).

Brief scores: India B 321 all out in 116 overs (Musheer Khan 181; Navdeep Saini 56; Akash Deep 4-60) lead India A 134/2 in 35 overs (Mayank Agarwal 36; Navdeep Saini 2-36) by 187 runs. IANS

